CSPOA Announces Groundbreaking Training & Press Conference Event in Las Vegas
This event is not just about discussing problems we face, but rather presenting actionable solutions that can lead us back to the principles of liberty and justice that America was founded on.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSPOA Announces Groundbreaking Training & Press Conference Event in Las Vegas
— Sheriff Richard Mack
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is proud to announce an unprecedented gathering of American leaders, patriots, and constitutional advocates at the Ahern Luxury Hotel in Las Vegas on April 17, 2024. Titled "Resist The Temptation," this full-day event aims to showcase peaceful and effective solutions to the crises threatening the very foundation of America's Constitutional Republic.
The event will feature an array of distinguished speakers, including General Flynn, Sheriff Richard Mack, Mike Lindell, Mark Finchem, Sheriff Dar Leaf, Sheriff Bob Songer, Patrick Byrne, Steve Bannon, farmer Jared Bossly, Sheriff Glenn Hamilton, and Wayne Allyn Root, among other well-known celebrity activists.
"America is at a critical juncture," said Sheriff Richard Mack, founder of CSPOA. "This event is not just about discussing the problems we face but is focused on presenting tangible and actionable solutions that can lead us back to the principles of liberty and justice that America was founded on."
“The Constitution Protects Us”, CEO Sam Bushman adds!
Another exciting feature of this event is the fact that international media outlets will be in attendance, including media from Russia, London, Australia, CBS, ABC and many others.
Registration is open to the public with a fee of $49, and all candidates, as well as elected officials, are invited to attend free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to register by April 12th to secure their spots due to limited availability, at www.theLibertyConference.com.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.cspoa.org or call +602-268-9268. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a historic gathering dedicated to preserving the heart and soul of America.
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is dedicated to educating and empowering law enforcement officials, elected representatives, and the public to uphold and preserve the civil rights of all Americans. Founded by Sheriff Richard Mack, CSPOA is committed to protecting civil liberties and ensuring the integrity of the Constitution.
Contact Information:
Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association
Phone: Sheriff Richard Mack: 928-432-1879 -or- Sam Bushman: 801-885-3002
Website: www.cspoa.org
