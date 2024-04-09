Submit Release
Scheduled full closures for Likelike Highway continue April 15

Posted on Apr 8, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of ongoing roadwork scheduled for the Likelike Highway Safety Improvement Project, from Kahekili Highway to Nālani‘ehā Street. Details are as follows:

Full nighttime closures:

  • Kāneʻohe-bound, beginning on Monday, April 15 through Saturday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Honolulu-bound, beginning at Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 27 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Crews will set up erosion control (Best Management Practice); install permanent striping, guardrails, signs and rumble strips ahead of horizontal curves; and perform clearing and grubbing of adjacent landscaping. To alleviate safety concerns and reduce the time needed for the full closures, Oʻahu Transit Services (TheBus), first responders and paratransit vehicles will not be allowed through the work area.

Daytime work (Monday through Friday)

  • Single lane closures in the Honolulu-bound direction within the project limits on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Single lane closure in the Kāneʻohe-bound direction on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Daytime work involves installation of guardrails and impact attenuators and will be ongoing between Emmeline Place and Kahekili Highway, until the end of the project, which is slated for August 2024.

All work is weather permitting and may be adjusted based on material and contractor availability. Closures for the Likelike Highway Safety Improvement project will be added to the weekly road work list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/ This list is updated Friday afternoons and provides a look ahead at scheduled roadwork on state routes for the upcoming week.

###

