St Johnsbury / Driving Under the Influence
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002614 & 24SJ001104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/08/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive and Old Center Rd
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI
ACCUSED: Robert Cennami (3/27/83)
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/8/24 at approximately 1601 hours, VT State Police received a report of a F150 striking a vehicle on Old Center Rd in St Johnsbury, and when Robert Cennami was exchanging information with the other parties involved they suspected he was intoxicated.
At approximately 1621 hours, Officers with the St Johnsbury Police Department located the F150 on Memorial Dr near Quality Mitsubishi. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop, the F150 rear ended a vehicle in front of it.
Troopers arrived on scene and when speaking with Cennami, noticed indicators of impairment. Cennami was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Cennami was released on a citation to appear at court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.