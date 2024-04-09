St Johnsbury / Driving Under the Influence

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4002614 & 24SJ001104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/08/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive and Old Center Rd

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI

ACCUSED: Robert Cennami (3/27/83)

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/8/24 at approximately 1601 hours, VT State Police received a report of a F150 striking a vehicle on Old Center Rd in St Johnsbury, and when Robert Cennami was exchanging information with the other parties involved they suspected he was intoxicated.

At approximately 1621 hours, Officers with the St Johnsbury Police Department located the F150 on Memorial Dr near Quality Mitsubishi. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop, the F150 rear ended a vehicle in front of it.

Troopers arrived on scene and when speaking with Cennami, noticed indicators of impairment. Cennami was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Cennami was released on a citation to appear at court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.