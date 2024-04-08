iRhythm Technologies, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 8, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased iRhythm securities between January 11, 2022 and May 30, 2023, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The iRhythm class action lawsuit accuses the company of making false and misleading statements or failing to disclose non-compliance with FDA marketing regulations and not reporting adverse events as required, all while promoting its heart monitoring devices for unapproved uses. The lawsuit outlines a series of events where iRhythm revised its revenue guidance downwards and issued a Customer Advisory Notice due to concerns raised by the FDA, leading to a drop in its stock price. Additionally, the company faced scrutiny from the FDA and the U.S. Department of Justice, leading to further stock price declines after the disclosure of a subpoena and a warning letter concerning regulatory non-conformities and quality system requirements related to its Zio AT System.

