Court rules against Newsom, says CPUC president must disclose meetings calendar

Over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s objections, a state appeals court ruled Friday that a watchdog group was entitled to learn when Newsom’s senior energy adviser met with utility companies in the year before the governor appointed her as president of the California Public Utilities Commission.
