Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,789 in the last 365 days.

John Eastman Addresses California Court's Disbarment Recommendation

State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland recommended last week that Eastman lose his license to practice law in the state due to “serious ethical violations.” The California Supreme Court will have the final say on his disbarment.

You just read:

John Eastman Addresses California Court's Disbarment Recommendation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more