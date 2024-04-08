State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland recommended last week that Eastman lose his license to practice law in the state due to “serious ethical violations.” The California Supreme Court will have the final say on his disbarment.
John Eastman Addresses California Court's Disbarment Recommendation
