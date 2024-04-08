Price joins other Black jurists on the Sacramento bench including Newsom appointees former Sacramento County public defender Allison Williams and former district attorney’s prosecutor Carlton G. Davis; and Sacramento Superior Court’s first Black presiding judge Bunmi O. Awoniyi.
You just read:
Diversity in the courts: Newest Sacramento judge represents change in California’s judiciary
