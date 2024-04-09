Award-Winning Vintage Boutique Iconic Atomic Hosts All-Inclusive Runway Show and Pop-up Shop
Vintage Fashion Revamped!
We opened the store we wanted to shop in, which means plus size had to be a big part of the store, not just one small rack tucked away in a dark corner like in many other stores!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Atomic, the award-winning vintage boutique in Palm Springs known for its unique and high-quality vintage pieces, is taking the fashion world by storm once again. This time, they are breaking barriers and promoting inclusivity with their upcoming all-inclusive runway show and pop-up shop. The event will be held on Saturday, April 20th, and Sunday, April 21st, from 11 AM - 6 PM and 11 AM - 5 PM respectively, at the Church Iglesia Bautista Vida Nueva, located at 2945 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

The vintage fashion industry has often been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusivity. However, Iconic Atomic is determined to change that narrative by hosting an event that caters to everyone, regardless of their size, gender, race, or age. The all-inclusive runway show will feature models of all sizes and backgrounds, showcasing the stunning vintage pieces available at the boutique. This is a significant step towards promoting body positivity and celebrating diversity in the fashion world.
Professional drag queen hostesses and entertainers, Anita Rose (https://www.facebook.com/AnitasRoseGarden) and Rhea Della Vera (https://www.instagram.com/rheadellavera/) will be making appearances and performing live.
And Iconic Atomic’s owner, Cat Slater believes passionately in giving back, especially to our animal friends. She will be donating 10% of all ticket sales to Catmandoo and Tommy’s Lil Angels animal rescue (https://catmandooandtommytoo.com/). Pet adoptions will also be available on site.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iconic-atomics-vintage-fashion-show-and-pop-up-sale-tickets-856623974367 for $25 per person and $30 when purchased on the day of the event. $15 of each ticket may be applied toward an Iconic Atomic purchase.
About Iconic Atomic:
Opened in 2016, Iconic Atomic has a wide variety of vintage home decorations, accessories, and vintage clothing for both men and women of all sizes. Located at 1103 North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California, Iconic Atomic has been voted "Best Vintage Clothing Shop" by Palm Springs Life Magazine for 5 years in a row.
