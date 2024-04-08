ONEflight Celebrates Brand Ambassador Akshay Bhatia’s Triumph at PGA Valero Texas Open, Secures Coveted Spot at the Masters

DENVER, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a premier leader in private jet travel, is thrilled to announce the resounding victory of its brand ambassador, Akshay Bhatia, at the prestigious PGA Valero Texas Open. Bhatia's stellar performance not only clinched the title but also secured him a coveted spot at the upcoming Masters Tournament, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.



Akshay Bhatia's triumph at the Valero Texas Open underscores his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport of golf. As a proud sponsor of Bhatia, ONEflight extends its heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement.

Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, personally flew out to the tournament to show unwavering support for Bhatia during his journey to victory. Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Rajput expressed immense pride in Bhatia's accomplishment and emphasized the company's commitment to Bhatia.

In a statement, CEO Ferren Rajput remarked, "Akshay's win at the Valero Texas Open is a testament to his extraordinary skill and unwavering determination. We are honored to have him represent ONEflight as our brand ambassador. His success not only embodies the values of excellence and perseverance but also inspires aspiring athletes worldwide. As Akshay prepares to compete at the Masters, we stand alongside him, providing unparalleled support every step of the way."

In a gesture of solidarity and appreciation for Bhatia's remarkable achievement, CEO Ferren Rajput will personally pilot Bhatia to the Masters Tournament aboard ONEflight's luxurious Gulfstream G550. This demonstration of support underscores ONEflight's unwavering commitment to its brand.

As Akshay Bhatia prepares to make his mark at the Masters Tournament, ONEflight International extends its best wishes for continued success and looks forward to witnessing his exceptional talent shine on the world stage.

About ONEflight International:

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/530bbaa4-4a1b-4ac8-bacb-e437fc384668