NRH Special Care Nursery grateful for Baby Beanies

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) Special Care Nursery is grateful for the recent delivery of Baby Beanies from participants of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pacific Society for Reproductive Health (PSRH) conference recently held in Auckland, New Zealand.

At the Pacific Society for Reproductive Health conference there was a marketplace for PSRH partners to display products related to Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Adolescent and Child Health. Hence, the knitted newborn beanies were given to the MHMS participants at the Conference at no cost by the Beanies for Babies in Pacific who’s a PSRH partner in this space with the vision to “Helping the survival of the new arrival”.

In receiving the baby beanies, NRH Head of Department (HoD) Paediatric and Medical Superintendent (MS) supervising Dr Titus Nasi thanked the PSRH conference participants for the donations of baby beanies to the Special Care Nursery.

“Thank you, team, for the baby beanies and I am sure the mothers will be happy to receive them”, said Dr Nasi. The beanies are a welcome donation for the newborn babies to keep them warm, particularly the preterm ones. Annually we have around 1,000 newborn babies who are admitted to the Special Care Nursery at the NRH.

He congratulated the PSRH conference participants for representing the country and hoped they have learned something new to contribute to family healthcare in SI.

Meanwhile, PSRH Focal Person, Mrs. Leilah Ross said the team hoped the beanies will help keep the newborn babies warm.

The PSRH Conference is usually held Biennially and it is a critical platform for doctors, midwives, nurses and partners working within the Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health space as a society formed to foster education and assistance between members in Pacific Island countries through the provision of education workshops and through the development of distance education approaches for continuing access to educational updates.

