Minister of Culture confident renovation of facilities will be completed ahead of Culturama 50

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 08, 2024)- Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn is satisfied with the progress of ongoing renovations at the Cultural Village and Cultural Complex thus far, and assures the public that work on the facilities will be completed ahead of Culturama 50.

 

“We know there is the distraction that people are saying that we are not going to finish in time but we are very confident that this work will finish in time for Culturama 50,” he said during a recent site visit to the facilities. “Of course it’s all about making things better, making our patrons as well as our vendors more comfortable both at the Cultural Complex and at the Cultural Village.”

 

Project Manager Mr. Allister Thompson led Deputy Premier Evelyn’s site visit and the Minister was able to engage with several of the contractors.

 

“I have been interacting with some of the contractors and things seem to be progressing very well. They are upbeat, Mr. Thompson is upbeat about the work, as are we in the Nevis Island Administration.

 

“This additional work is something we are absolutely delighted to do for our grand Culturama 50 and Homecoming set for July 25 to August 06. It is welcomed by the contractors and the public who in the end will be the beneficiaries of all this work,” he said.

 

The renovation of the facilities that host the major events for the festival each year includes refurbishing of bars, extension of the performance stage at the Cultural Village, addition of VIP booths, new bathroom facilities, repair of concrete seat walls, extension of the Cultural Village to accommodate a waiting area for performers, and relocation of the bathrooms and dressing rooms.

