Venture Capital Leader Brett Davis Joins KRATEO.AI
Tuatara Equities Joining Technology/AI Company Serving as Key Investor and Advisor
Brands will be able to build customer trust through more personalized interactions with new prospects and existing customers in ways they never knew were possible.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRATEO.AI, a leading technology company specializing in cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for marketing and sales professionals, announced today that Brett Davis, managing partner at Tuatara Equities LLC, has made a substantial investment into the company. In addition to providing capital, Davis and his firm are taking on a crucial strategic advisor role for the startup.
This partnership advances KRATEO.AI’s mission to deliver eCommerce brands with innovative AI-driven consumer prospect insights to enhance the full buyer experience and customer satisfaction.
Since its official launch last fall, KRATEO.AI has become a valuable resource for businesses of all sizes across any industry as marketing, sales, and business leaders explore the potential of its groundbreaking service that unveils personalized insights from previously anonymous website visitors.
“Brett and his team give us access to several new channels to help us drive our solution to market and provide key first-party prospect data directly to brands so they can get to know their online audience much more personally,” says KRATEO.AI Founder Clay Sharman, “Brands will be able to build customer trust through more personalized interactions with new prospects and existing customers in ways they never knew were possible.”
Davis is a recognized expert in the digital marketing, media, and creative technologies sectors where he advises middle and upper-middle market companies and founded, led, and sold three middle-market companies within the fintech, food and beverage distribution and industrial minerals sectors by the age of 35. At KRATEO.AI, he will be focused on helping expand their reach into digital marketing and social commerce, providing new avenues from which to scale and grow quickly.
"I'm thrilled to join forces with KRATEO.AI and work together to reshape how marketing and sales teams build relationships,” stated Brett Davis. “KRATEO.AI offers brands, influencers, agencies and advertisers a powerful new way to use AI/ML and engage directly with a completely new audience while helping to understand how to better serve existing customers."
KRATEO.AI is at the forefront of AI-driven marketing solutions, fundamentally reshaping how businesses comprehend and engage with their customers. By offering personalized insights and empowering marketing and sales professionals to connect with website visitors on a profoundly personal level, KRATEO.AI is guiding the marketing industry into a new era. The company's strategic partnerships and investor support secure its leadership position in the dynamic AI-as-a-service marketplace. As businesses navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing and sales, KRATEO.AI stands as a beacon of innovation, radically redefining customer engagement in the digital age.
About KRATEO.AI:
KRATEO.AI is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in providing cutting-edge tools to assist marketing and sales professionals in identifying website visitors, uncovering their demographic information, and optimizing their campaigns. With a commitment to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO.AI is dedicated to helping businesses supercharge their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways never before possible.
