Togetha Group Announced as Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Work Management for All

Togetha Group, a Canberra-based consultancy, named Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Work Management for All.

This nomination is a credit to our dedication in helping our clients achieve greater transparency in managing and delivering their work. we help teams “Work Better Togetha” with Atlassian Solutions!” — Geoff Mether (CEO Togetha Group)

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Togetha announced as Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 is a finalist for the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023. This is an acknowledgement of their outstanding work for Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business and driving innovative solutions for customer success.

"Our industry leading partners play a vital role in our customers' continued success. We're honored to highlight our top partners as award finalists this year, reflecting their ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled Atlassian services globally,” said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

Togetha is a Canberra head quartered Atlassian Solution Partner that began life working as a program and project management consulting firm with a focus on Agile and Scaled Agile (SAFe) programs to deliver digital transformation for organisations. Since 2019 their services expanded to implement Atlassian products and services, along with customised solutions, training and client support. Togetha now delivers IT Service Management and Enterprise Management, specialising in helping business teams leverage on tools and practices that IT teams have been using for decades.

This follows Togetha attaining Atlassian's highest solutions partner tier - Platinum Solution Partner in February 2024. Togetha was also named the Rising Start (APAC) Atlassian Partner of the Year at Atlassian's Team23 Conference in April 2023.

This nomination underscores the commitment Togetha Group have to excellence and innovation as an Atlassian Partner. We are honoured and excited to be recognised among other esteemed finalists and that our work and accomplishments are being recognised on an international stage. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Atlassian for their continuing support and vote of confidence. We would also like to congratulate our entire team on their hard work and professionalism.

