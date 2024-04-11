Minneapolis Landmarks to Illuminate in Orange for National Infertility Awareness Week®
Notable Minneapolis landmarks will light up orange April 21-April 27 in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW).
We are thrilled Minneapolis is joining the #WearOrange Campaign to support NIAW. By lighting these landmarks orange, we raise awareness, show support, change the conversation, and empower millions.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a colorful display of support and solidarity, three prominent landmarks in Minneapolis will "light it up orange" in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW), which runs from April 21st to April 27th. This initiative is part of the #WearOrange Campaign created by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, aimed at empowering patients and changing the conversation around infertility.
— Dr. Colleen Casey, President of the Center for Reproductive Medicine
The Center for Reproductive Medicine has organized this illuminating event at the following locations:
- 35W Bridge: The iconic interstate bridge that connects Minneapolis and St. Paul will shine in orange, symbolizing hope and awareness for those affected by infertility.
- Lowry Bridge: Located at 1-199 N Lowry Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412, this architectural marvel will join the campaign to light up the night sky with a warm orange glow.
- Capella Tower: Standing tall at 225 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402, this skyscraper will also participate in the initiative, spreading the message of support and awareness to the community.
National Infertility Awareness Week® was founded in 1989 by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. The movement aims to dispel myths, provide accurate information, and reduce the stigma surrounding infertility. It also seeks to advocate for policies that support individuals and families in their journey to build a family.
"We are thrilled to see Minneapolis landmarks joining the #WearOrange Campaign to support National Infertility Awareness Week®”, said Dr. Colleen Casey, President of the Center for Reproductive Medicine. “By lighting up these landmarks in orange, we hope to raise awareness and show support for the millions of people who are affected by infertility. It's time to change the conversation and empower those on their journey to building a family."
The public is encouraged to participate in the #WearOrange Campaign by wearing orange during NIAW and sharing their support on social media using the hashtag #WearOrange.
For more information about National Infertility Awareness Week® and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.infertilityawareness.org.
About the Center for Reproductive Medicine
The Center for Reproductive Medicine was established in July 1987 and is dedicated to excellence in infertility treatment and committed to compassionate patient care. CRM offers a full range of advanced reproductive medicine treatments, welcomes all individuals and couples, and does not discriminate. Whether a patient is just starting a family or struggling to have another child, CRM's fellowship-trained reproductive medicine specialists have significant expertise in diagnosing why patients may have trouble conceiving — including why past attempts with IVF may have failed. For more information, please visit: https://www.ivfminnesota.com.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association
RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a nonprofit organization that ensures that all people challenged in their family-building journey resolve. RESOLVE provides free support groups in more than 200 communities, is the leading voice for patient advocacy, and is the go-to organization for anyone challenged in their family building. For more information, please visit: https://www.resolve.org.
