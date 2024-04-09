Submit Release
ABG Commercial Realty Brokers $5.1 Million Sale of 364 Littleton Rd in Westford, MA

364 Littleton Rd

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernard Gibbons, Senior Vice President of ABG Commercial Realty, facilitated the successful sale of 364 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA for $5.1 million. Gibbons served as the sole broker in the transaction.

The property is a 28,500 square foot industrial flex building that is fully leased to a mix of tenants, including Alpha Graphics, National Roofing Company, ADVG Digital, and other local businesses. The sales price translates to $175 per square foot, reflecting the continued strength of the industrial submarket in Eastern Massachusetts.

The buyer of the property was Empire Management, based in Acton, MA. The seller was Ryan Development, a well-known local firm with a substantial retail portfolio, most notably known as the parent company of the successful casual dining chain, 110 Grill.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG)

ABG Commercial Realty, a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.

