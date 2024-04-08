Dominating the Intraocular Lens Market: Trends in North America | $6.5 Billion by 2031

The global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intraocular Lens Market is witnessing remarkable growth as it continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing vision and improving the quality of life for individuals affected by cataracts and other eye conditions. These innovative lenses have become a cornerstone of ophthalmic surgeries, replacing clouded natural lenses to restore clear vision. With advancements in technology and a growing aging population, the market is set for continued expansion, offering patients improved visual outcomes and a brighter outlook on life. The global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In addition, the market gains interest of healthcare companies, owing to focus on preventive facilities provided to patients who are undergoing critical treatment, which are more complex than other health conditions. This leads to increase in utilization of intraocular lens, driving the growth of the industry.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Alcon,

• Bausch Health Inc.,

• Carl Zeiss Meditech,

• EyeKon Medical Inc,

• Humanoptics,

• Hoya Corporation,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Lenstec Inc.,

• Rayner Intraocular Lens Ltd

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Intraocular Lens Market research to identify potential Intraocular Lens Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Intraocular Lens Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Depending on the type, the IOL industry is divided into monofocal and premium intraocular lenses. The monofocal intraocular lens segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, monofocal lenses are the choice of many eye doctors and are covered by insurers. However, the advanced intraocular lens segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to its expertise in treating patients with complex retinal disorders and improved visual acuity.

From the end-user perspective, the hospital sector will lead the market in 2021, due to the increase in the number of cataract procedures performed in hospital settings and new medical technologies used in these settings. However, the eye clinic segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in the number of low-cost eye clinics, reduction in length of stay, and ease of booking.

The Intraocular Lens Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Intraocular Lens Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

