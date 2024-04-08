We-Are-One-Worldwide announce theatrical events: Uniting Musical Artists with a Vision of Harmony and Social Impact

We-Are-One-Worldwide is pleased to announce its upcoming theatrical events, where musical artists are invited to join forces with the legendary Mr. Mickey Stevenson.

Greensboro, NC, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We-Are-One-Worldwide is pleased to announce its upcoming theatrical events, where musical artists are invited to join forces with the legendary Mr. Mickey Stevenson. This dynamic collaboration seeks to amplify the organization’s mission and engage a broader audience in the pursuit of a better, more harmonious world.



We-Are-One-Worldwide, a newly established non-profit organization, is on a mission to harness the power of music to foster unity, reduce crime, build affordable housing, and improve community relations. Inspired by the timeless melodies of the original Motown Records, We-Are-One-Worldwide aims to bring together artists from across the country who share a deep love and appreciation for the transformative impact of music.

The organization, www.weareoneworldwide.org, Headquatered in Greensboro, NC is issuing a heartfelt call to action for people of goodwill to join hands in supporting this noble cause. Through the universal language of music, We-Are-One-Worldwide endeavors to create opportunities for positive change, empower communities, and enhance the cultural fabric of society. “We believe that music has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together,” says Dr. Lance Jones Sr Founder of the WAOW non-profit & Motowns 1st A&R man the legendary Mr. Mickey Stevenson, supporter for We-Are-One-Worldwide. “By uniting known & established artists who share a passion for the soulful sounds of Motown, we aim to build bridges, reduce crime, and contribute to the creation of affordable housing and more. Our vision is to use music as a vehicle for positive social impact, fostering unity and understanding.”

“We are reaching out to all musical artists who resonate with the Motown legacy and who want to be part of something bigger than themselves. Together, we can use our collective talent and passion for music to make a real difference in our communities,” adds Dr. Lance Jones Sr.



Musical artists interested in joining this inspiring movement and supporting We-Are-One-Worldwide’s vision are encouraged to visit www.weareoneworldwide.org for more information and to get involved.





About Mickey Stevenson:

Mickey Stevenson is a legendary music industry figure and a Songwriters Hall of Fame member. He helped launch the careers of many iconic Motown artists, such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and Stevie Wonder. He is also the visionary behind The Azusa Revival Musical, a project that tells the story of a spiritual movement in early 1900s Los Angeles and the newest hit theatrical event, Sing It From The Heart! A tribute to the woman in the U.S. and around the world. Sponsors & investors are encouraged to participate.

About We-Are-One-Worldwide: We-Are-One-Worldwide is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting people from across the country who share a love and appreciation for the music of the original Motown Records. Through the transformative power of music, the organization aims to reduce crime, build affordable housing, host entrepreneurial training classes and improve community relations. We-Are-One-Worldwide seeks the support of all people of goodwill to join in their mission and contribute to positive social change.

Corporate Address ; 801 Summit Ave Greensboro, NC 27405

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Lance Jones Sr,

+1(336) 645 3998

www.weareoneworldwide.org president@weareoneworldwide.org

