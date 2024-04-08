Montgomery County Council Meets on April 9 to Receive an Overview of the County’s Proposed $7.1 Billion FY25 Operating Budget

MARYLAND, August 4 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 8, 2024

Also on April 9: Afternoon and evening public hearings on the FY25 Operating Budgets for Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, WSSC Water and Montgomery County Public Schools

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, led by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, will recognize National Public Health Week. The second, led by Councilmember Evan Glass, will celebrate Fenley Scurlock and Jason Liaw. In the afternoon at 1:15 p.m., a proclamation, presented by Councilmember Will Jawando with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Autism Acceptance Month.

Operating Budget Overview

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the County Executive’s more than $7.1 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Operating Budget, which is the largest budget in County history. During its review of the budget, Council President Andrew Friedson has recommended that the Council focus on sustainability, operating budget spending affordability and capital budget spending affordability. The Council president also recommends placing all tax supported increases for new or enhanced programs and new positions on a new and enhanced programs list along with any Council priorities added during the budget review process.

FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

Transportation Projects FY25-30 CIP

Review: The Council will review the FY25-30 CIP for transportation projects, which includes a recommended $1.7 billion over the six-year period. Compared to the FY23-28 CIP, this amount represents a $73 million, or a 4.2 percent, decrease in expenditures. The CIP includes funding for bridges, highway maintenance, mass transit, parking districts, pedestrian facilities and bikeway, road and traffic improvements.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommends restoring several projects that have been delayed in the County Executive’s recommendation to their previously approved FY23-28 expenditure schedules. These include improvements to Bradley Boulevard, the Capital Crescent Trail Tunnel, the Goldsboro Road bikeway and sidewalk, the Forest Glen passageway, the Tuckerman Lane sidewalk and the Summit Avenue extension. The Committee’s recommended FY25-30 CIP for transportation projects is more than $1.8 billion over the six-year period.

Agricultural Land Preservation Easements: Recommended FY25-30 CIP

Review: The Council will review the more than $23.8 million FY25-30 CIP for Agricultural Land Preservation Easements, which is an ongoing project that provides funds for the purchase of agricultural and conservation easements under County agricultural land preservation legislation. The easements restrict certain uses on a property to ensure it is preserved for agricultural and rural uses for future generations. This amount represents a $472,000 increase over the FY23 approved CIP. The increase is due to developer payments, contributions, investment income and agriculture transfer tax adjustments. The TE Committee recommends approval.

Legislative Session

Bill 9-24, Group G Pension - Social Security Integration

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 9-24, Group G Pension – Social Security Integration, which would amend the Group G pension amount for the Integrated Retirement Plan. The bill is needed as a result of the newly negotiated memorandum of agreement between the Montgomery County Government and the International Association of Firefighters, which requires the Executive to submit the agreed upon legislation no later than Sept. 2024. Under the bill, eligible bargaining unit members would receive enhanced pension benefits. County expenditures would increase by approximately $600,000 in FY25, and $1.2 million annually after FY25.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Consent Calendar

Resolution to Appoint the Office of Administrative Hearings (OZAH) Director Kathleen Byrne

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on appoint Kathleen Byrne as the director of the Office of Administrative Hearings. The principal responsibility of OZAH is to conduct due process administrative hearings on land use cases and other matters. These include applications for rezonings, development plan amendments and floating zone plan amendments; all conditional use applications; and accessory dwelling unit objection and waiver cases from the Department of Housing and Community Affairs. OZAH also presides over matters referred for hearing by the Human Rights Commission, the Commission on Common Ownership Communities, the County’s Merit System Protection Board, the Office of Consumer Protection and the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer in appeals under the County’s Prevailing Wage Law.

Resolution to Appoint Council Executive Director Caven West

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote to appoint Caven West as the Council’s new executive director responsible for leading the 100-person staff that provides fiscal and policy analysis of the $7.1 billion county operating budget and day-to-day oversight of Council operations. Mr. West succeeds Ms. Marlene Michaelson who is retiring after serving in the position since 2018 and working for the Council for more than 35 years.

Mr. West has more than 25 years of experience in senior executive roles in state, county, and city governments. In his former role as chief of staff for the Clerk of the City of Detroit, Mr. West oversaw a $30 million budget and managed the finances, operations, and staff that supported Detroit's City Council and all federal, state, and city elections. As the former chief deputy director and chief of staff for the Clerk of Wayne County, Mr. West oversaw a $130 million operating budget and led day-to-day operations of the clerk's office with eight division directors and a staff of 370 employees spanning five locations throughout Michigan’s largest county with a population of 1.7 million residents.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings starting at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FY25 Operating Budgets and FY25-30 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy for the following: Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park, and Planning Commission, WSSC Water and Montgomery County Public Schools

