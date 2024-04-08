Minnesota Twins offer free hats and discounted tickets (published April 8, 2024)

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a special ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season. The special ticket package includes a free blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap and a ticket discount.

The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year:

Sunday, April 21 vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Friday, May 3 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 24 vs. Texas Rangers, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 vs. Oakland Athletics, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

Important: License holders must purchase their tickets ahead of time at the Twins’ special DNR Days webpage in order to receive the hat and discounted tickets. Ticket prices vary by game. The person who purchases the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats. Additional instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

People can buy fishing and hunting licenses at any Minnesota DNR license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device, or by phone at 888-665-4236. Mobile license buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.