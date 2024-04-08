Gildan Activewear Announces Investor Update on April 15, 2024

MONTREAL, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or “the Company”) today announces that its President and CEO, Vince Tyra, will provide an Investor Update in an upcoming webcast event on April 15, 2024, marking his first 90 days at Gildan. Vince was appointed President and CEO on December 11, 2023, and assumed his new position on January 15, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The event will take place on April 15, 2024, at 4:45 PM ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 3097304#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation , as well as a replay, will be available at the following link: Gildan Investor Update. A replay of the call will be available for 7 days starting at 10:00 PM ET by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.



