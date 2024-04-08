Submit Release
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its First Quarter 2024 Results and to Present at an Upcoming Investor Event

RUTLAND, Vt., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website and accessible using the same link.

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

  • Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo

    Monday, May 6, 2024

For further information, contact Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations, at (802) 772-2230 or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.


