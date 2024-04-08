Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,775 in the last 365 days.

Appian to Host Investor Day at Appian World on April 16

MCLEAN, Va., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Appian World, the company's annual customer conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Appian to Host Investor Day at Appian World on April 16

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more