Travel Advisory: Extended Weekend Lane and Exit Closures Planned for Route 10 Paving in Providence

As part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will conduct weekend-long lane and exit closures for paving a portion of Route 10 North in Providence. The closures begin Friday night, April 12 at 8 p.m. with all lanes reopened by 6 a.m. on Monday, April 15, prior to the morning rush hour.

During the weekend, one of the two lanes on Route 10 North from the Union Avenue interchange to Route 6 will be closed. This may create travel delays. Motorists traveling that section of Route 10 North should plan additional travel time or consider alternate routes for the weekend.

Also during this time, the Union Avenue on-ramp to Route 10 North will be closed. RIDOT will post detour signage using the on-ramp to Route 10 South to Cranston Street so drivers can use the Route 10 North on-ramp at Niantic Avenue.

RIDOT's Route 6/10 Interchange project is completely rebuilding the interchange, which carries about 100,000 vehicles per day. The project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2024. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

