Officer Spencer Wesche honored as Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year

We are pleased to announce Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche from the Rexburg patrol area as Idaho’s 2023 Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year. Officer Wesche has been recognized for exemplary service to her community, fellow employees, and the sportsmen and women of Idaho. Her efforts demonstrate her unwavering commitment to resource protection and conservation.

Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents awards annually to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces and territories in the United States and Canada. The annual award honors a state officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

Officer Wesche has been in the Rexburg patrol area for five years. A recent realignment increased her area of responsibility by nearly 25 percent. She approached this like she does everything, with a positive can-do attitude and professionalism. Officer Wesche detects more crime than most officers. She takes on cases that are detail oriented and time-consuming and sees them through to completion. She continually gathers intelligence and information to establish work priorities and increase efficiency and effectiveness.

“Spencer is an example for others to follow,” says Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “She is articulate, knowledgeable, dedicated, a team player and committed to resource protection. Spencer always has a smile on her face, maintains a positive attitude and recognizes embraces her role as a public servant. She is always, and I do mean always willing to help others."

In addition to her law enforcement duties, Officer Wesche is passionate about mentoring the next generation. She is dedicated to teaching and informing youth through hunter education and community events. She volunteers to assist students pursuing a career in conservation law enforcement, facilitating numerous ride-a-longs so students can experience a day in the life of a Conservation Officer. Additionally, she participates in the Women in Law Enforcement workshop in Boise and a Women Warden Workshop event in Montana.

Please join us in congratulating Officer Wesche on this momentous and well-deserved award.