MPD Seeks Suspects in Burglary of Southeast Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are searching for two suspects involved in a burglary of a business.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 4:20 a.m., the suspects forcefully entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects took property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24051844

###