BlackRock’s Former Global Chief Investment Officer joins Powermers Smart Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackRock’s Former Global Chief Investment Officer Peter Knez, PhD, has joined Powermers Smart Industries, Inc. (PSI) to serve as Chairman of PSI’s Advisory Board.
“Powermers has developed an extremely impressive business model and has established a world-class team to execute it. I look forward to collaborating alongside Chris Thorne and the rest of PSI’s leadership team on this important mission,” said Dr. Knez. “I am excited to join Powermers and look forward to contributing to its future success.”
PSI is a category-creator that is establishing a novel Supply-Chain-as-a-Service business model that will transform the Commercial Transportation and Industrial Equipment markets. Through its unique industry partnerships with several of the world’s largest companies, PSI is playing the role of "executive producer" in building a global ecosystem focused on accelerating pragmatic solutions to enable fleets to convert to green-powered equipment, matching purpose with profit.
"It is truly an honor to work alongside Peter, who represents the best and the brightest.” said Chairman and CEO Chris Thorne. “PSI is fundamentally about creating an ecosystem that helps make it profitable for commercial fleets to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Peter will be a passionate advocate for our mission. This is precisely the type of purpose-driven talent we are intentionally recruiting to ensure that PSI builds a superlative enterprise.”
During his career, Dr. Knez has overseen trillions of dollars of assets under management and has achieved outstanding returns for investors. Prior to BlackRock, Dr. Knez served as Global Chief Investment Officer at Barclays Global Investors (BGI) Fixed Income, where he grew assets under management from $5 Billion to $40 Billion in the US, and then doubled it to $80 Billion globally, and achieved 28% revenue growth year-over-year. While there, his organization invented the concept of exchange traded funds (ETFs), now a well-recognized asset class. Before that, he led quantitative research and fixed income at Goldman Sachs. He has served as chairman of several companies including One Amazon, New Native, and The Foundation Council at Venom Foundation. Dr. Knez received his PhD in Finance at The Wharton School.
“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Powermers team," Dr. Knez commented, "To help drive the electrification of commercial transportation in pursuit of a more sustainable civilization."
About Powermers Smart Industries, Inc.
Powermers Smart Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a category-creator that is establishing a unique Supply-Chain-as-a-Service business model to transform the Commercial Transportation and Industrial Equipment markets on a global scale. As a solutions integrator, PSI has formed a vast network of partnerships with manufacturers and technology services to offer its customers a comprehensive suite of solutions across the entire value chain with a large and growing fulfillment capacity. PSI is headquartered in New York City and has global reach with offices in Asia and Europe. Please connect with us at www.powermers.com.
