Titan Awards honor Toco At Work, the market's most honored new HR benefit offering, with 10 awards.
The TITAN Business Awards was established with a clear mission: to celebrate the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and organizations on a global scale.
Toco At Work, a pioneering employee benefit vehicle service contract, clinches 10 Titan awards, emerging as the market's most honored new HR benefit offering.
A great customer experience begins with a great employee experience. Everything we do at Toco must check three boxes as the optimal solution for our customers, colleagues, and company.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toco At Work has been making waves in the employee benefits industry with its innovative vehicle service contract offered as voluntary or employee-funded options. With the Titan Awards, the company has solidified its position as the market's most honored new HR benefit offering by clinching ten prestigious awards. Toco won a total of fourteen awards, including customer service, training, Human Resources, product & services, and business development.
The TITAN Business Awards attracted over 1500 nominated entries received from participants across 57 countries, including renowned contenders from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, India, Canada, Singapore, Germany, China, and Denmark, the awards have concluded on a high note. The awards, which include recognition from top industry organizations and publications, highlight Toco At Work's commitment to providing superior experience for HR professionals, brokers, and employees. From its seamless customer service to its comprehensive coverage plans, Toco At Work has proven to be a game-changer in the world of employee benefits.
Toco At Work presents a financial wellness program to employees who often struggle with the unexpected and expensive costs of vehicle repairs. The consumer price index claims that car repairs are up almost 20% in the past year triggered by supply-chain issues, newer technology, fewer technicians, and longer vehicle ownership. Vehicle ownership increased to 12.2 years on average in 2022, meaning that more older vehicles are on the road. As vehicles age, their risk of breakdowns increase, prompting Toco Warranty to innovate their product line in this fashion.
Providing unique benefits to customers with real-world value is a priority for Human Resource teams nationwide. Vehicle breakdown expenses may costs thousands of dollars, and US based employees spend 12-20 hours each month dealing with financial concerns. Toco At Work directly addresses these pain points. Toco At Work directly targets absenteeism, a burden for business managers. The CDC states that “productivity losses stemming from absenteeism cost U.S. employers $225.8 billion each year, or $1,685 per employee.”
“Car troubles are routinely one of the top reasons why employees call out of work,” states Paul McGee, EVP of Toco Warranty. “When employees miss work, they cost the company money, increase stress amongst employees, and reduce the customer experience. Our goal with Toco At Work was to provide employers a new benefit for their needs, while also preventing employees from experiencing expensive, unexpected, and frustrating vehicle repair costs."
Toco At Work also helps employers target employee recruitment & retention, known pain points for any Human Resource director or employer. Employee attrition in the 2023 US and Canada Turnover Survey, produced by Mercer, states “The Average turnover rate among US businesses between 2022 and 2023 was 17.3%”. Replacing employees is estimated to cost from 50% to 200% times the employee’s annual salary.
Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this competition welcomes entries from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Regardless of whether they are private or public, for-profit or non-profit, all participants have an equal chance at victory, extending the opportunity to various industries across the market.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and applaud them for their outstanding works," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "As a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, we take pride in showcasing their remarkable achievements and acknowledging their excellence in the world of business."
The TITAN Business Awards invited a team of seasoned industry professionals as jurors. With their expertise, the jury ensures thorough and impartial assessments of all submissions. Their task is to identify standout entries and determine their eligibility for the esteemed TITAN recognition. This effort underscores the competition's commitment to setting high standards and driving industries toward excellence.
As Toco At Work continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains dedicated to providing the best possible experience for its customers, employees, and partners. With its impressive track record and commitment to excellence, Toco At Work is poised to continue its success and revolutionize the world of employee benefits.
About Toco Warranty
Founded in 2012 Toco Warranty is the highest overall-rated provider of Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) as reported by the Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs, Trustpilot, and Google. Toco originated the month-to-month subscription version of comprehensive and simple-to-use vehicle repair. In 2019, Toco Warranty expanded its offering to include the first and only vehicle service plan offered directly to employers as an employee benefit program. Backed by A-rated insurance carrier, AmTrust Financial, Toco offers vehicle service contracts nationwide, as well as mechanical breakdown insurance for California residents. Toco’s plans cover parts for a car’s engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, cooling system, AC, fuel system, and more. Toco’s dedication to putting customers first is supported by the Ethos Council, which was designed to encourage transparency and ethical practices across the company and industry.
About International Awards Associate (IAA)
Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.
