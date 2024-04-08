CALIFORNIA APPROVES LOAN & MANAGEMENT CHANGE ON PATH TO RE-OPEN MADERA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Published: Apr 08, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California approved a $57 million loan from Governor Newsom’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program for Madera Community Hospital and signed off on the application to change management – important steps towards re-opening this medical facility.

SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Access and Information and the California Health Facilities Financing Authority approved Madera Community Hospital for a key $57 Million no-interest loan through the Distressed Hospital Loan Program – established by Governor Newsom in partnership with the Legislature to help hospitals in severe financial stress stay open and keep crucial medical care available in communities across the state. Additionally, the California Department of Public Health approved a Change of Management Application filed by American Advanced Management, Inc., for Madera Community Hospital.

Together, these approvals will allow the hospital to begin the reopening process.

“Getting this hospital back open and on its feet financially will allow Madera County residents to get the care they need — in their own community. We are doing everything we can at the state level to keep crucial health care access points open and accessible – a key pillar in keeping our promise of a Healthier California for All.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

said Senator Caballero. “I am thankful to the Governor and his office for their partnership and support. I remain cautiously optimistic that our work over the last two years will result in the successful reopening of the hospital. Madera and the surrounding communities are in desperate need of healthcare services and access. I look forward to the day when the hospital can open its doors to serve the public.” “I am pleased to learn that funds to reopen Madera hospital have been approved,”. “I am thankful to the Governor and his office for their partnership and support. I remain cautiously optimistic that our work over the last two years will result in the successful reopening of the hospital. Madera and the surrounding communities are in desperate need of healthcare services and access. I look forward to the day when the hospital can open its doors to serve the public.” “Re-opening Madera Community Hospital has and continues to be my number one priority,” said Assemblymember Soria. “Today’s news moves us closer to restoring essential healthcare services to our community. I am grateful to the Governor and his team for prioritizing state assistance to re-open Madera Community Hospital. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our state and local partners to ensure the residents of Madera regain access to life-saving and preventative healthcare.”

said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia. “The hospital plays a crucial role in providing essential medical services to our community and restoring its operation aligned with our priority of ensuring quality healthcare for our community. Additionally, I’d to like to acknowledge the dedication of Senator Caballero and Assemblymember Soria for their steadfast support throughout this process.” “I want to extend my gratitude to Governor Newsom for his unwavering support in the reopening of Madera Community Hospital,”. “The hospital plays a crucial role in providing essential medical services to our community and restoring its operation aligned with our priority of ensuring quality healthcare for our community. Additionally, I’d to like to acknowledge the dedication of Senator Caballero and Assemblymember Soria for their steadfast support throughout this process.” “The Madera County Board of Supervisors has consistently worked to support the return of acute hospital health care to Madera County. We express gratitude to State Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblywoman Soria for their initiatives in establishing the Distressed Hospital Loan Program. We eagerly anticipate witnessing this initiative come to fruition through the Governor’s action,” said Madera County Supervisor Leticia Gonzalez.