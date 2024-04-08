Students from Napoleon and Strasburg High Schools visit the Supreme Court

On Monday, April 8th, senior American Government students from both Napoleon and Strasburg, led by their teacher, Mr. Brian Grove, visited the state supreme court to hear live oral arguments and visit with justices. Students learned how justices research cases that are argued before the court, what material is reviewed by the court, and the average turnaround time from the court hearing oral arguments to the issuing of the court's decision. Afte lunch, students conducted a mock senate session in the Pioneer Room of the state capitol before departing.

Justices Daniel Crothers (standing front, left) and Justice Jerod Tufte (standing front, right) address students in the supreme court courtroom.

Justices Crothers (left) and Justice Tufte (right), listen to a question from students.