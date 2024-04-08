Renowned Harvard Educator Dr. Irvin Scott to Launch Inspirational Book at Harvard University Campus Event Tomorrow
Renowned Harvard Educator Dr. Irvin Scott to Launch Inspirational Book at Harvard University Campus Event TomorrowCAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished Harvard University educator Irvin L. Scott, Ed.D., will celebrate the launch of his new book, Leading with Heart and Soul: 30 Inspiring Lessons of Faith, Learning, and Leadership for Educators, at a special event tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, on the Harvard campus.
The free event, open to all members of the Harvard community as well as local community groups, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. in rooms E1 and E2 at the Gutman Conference Center located on the ground floor of the Monroe C. Gutman Library at the Harvard Graduate School of Education at the corner of Appian Way and Brattle Street.
Dr. Scott’s book, Leading with Heart and Soul is published by Jossey-Bass, A Wiley Brand, and is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers. The paperback is listed at $25.
The Harvard campus book launch event is hosted by Ruth L. Okediji, the Jeremiah Smith Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School and Co-Director of the Berkman Klein Center.
During the reception, Dr. Scott will read selections from the book, answer questions from the audience, and sign copies of the book for attendees.
Drawing on Scott's experience as a classroom, school, district, and non-profit leader, Leading with Heart and Soul is a heartfelt reflection on the author’s own life lessons and real situations that have inspired his career. In the book, Scott also details how his personal, professional, and spiritual life were intertwined in a way that strengthened each aspect of his identity.
Scott joined the faculty of Harvard Graduate School of Education during the summer of 2016. At Harvard, Scott's concentration is educational leadership. A firm believer in the separation of church and state, Scott also leads the initiative to bring faith and education communities together, the Leadership Institute for Faith and Education (L.I.F.E.), started in 2017 at Harvard.
Before coming to Harvard, Scott served for five years as the Deputy Director for K-12 Education at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he led the investment of $300 million in initiatives focused on transforming how teachers are recruited, developed, and rewarded. This work was built on existing efforts that were occurring in the Gates Foundation's Intensive Partnership.
At the Foundation, Scott also led a team to initiate the Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teaching and Teachers experience (ECET2), which became a teacher-driven movement and can be found in a majority of states across the country. This teacher-led effort brought thousands of teachers together to collaborate with their peers, engage in teacher leadership, and celebrate the profession. In an effort to address educational inequities in the U.S., Scott also led an effort at the Foundation to build strong partnerships and deeper engagement between faith-based organizations that serve underrepresented students, families, and communities.
Prior to his Foundation work, Scott spent over 20 years working on the ground as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and chief academic officer. Right before going to the Foundation, Scott was the Chief Academic Officer for Boston Public Schools, where he was responsible for the academic programming of the school systems, as well as overseeing all regional superintendents and schools in the district. Scott previously served as high school academic superintendent for the district and co-chaired Harvard University's Urban School Leader Summer Institute.
In 2006, Scott was selected into the Urban Superintendents Program at Harvard University. After completing a year of intense course work, he interned with John Deasy, Superintendent of the Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland from 2007-2008.
Scott began his professional education experience in the classroom as an English teacher and Gospel Choir director for fifteen years. He also served as the principal of McCaskey East High Schools in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for four years. He also directed Project Forward Leap, a nonprofit academic enrichment program for urban, middle-school scholars in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Scott holds a bachelor's degree from Millersville University, a master's degree in education from Temple University, and a master's and doctoral degree from Harvard University.
For more information about Scott and his book, visit https://linktr.ee/irvinlscott.
