UPDATE: Subject named in officer involved shooting investigation in Cedar Rapids

April 8, 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The decedent in the April 6, 2024 officer involved shooting incident in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been identified as David Vanderhamm, 40 years old, of Cedar Rapids. 

The male bystander who was also shot during the incident has been identified and his name and information will not be released at this time.

The involved CRPD officers are scheduled for interviews and they remain on critical incident leave pending the completion of the investigation. The names of the officers will be released upon completion of the interviews and no other information will be released at this time.  

