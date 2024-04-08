SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Doximity, Inc. - DOCS

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Doximity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2024, Jehosaphat Research issued a report addressing Doximity, stating that “[w]e believe [its] healthcare advertising business is coming under pressure due to a variety of fundamental issues, which we’ve investigated via forensic accounting analysis, interviews with former employees and digital marketing agencies,” among other means, and that it believed the Company’s underlying sales had been declining, “but that this decline has been masked through accelerated revenue recognition.”

On this news, Doximity’s stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 4.12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close $25.80 per share on April 2, 2024.

