HII Completes Dry Dock Work for Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling and Complex Overhaul

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has completed the dry dock portion of the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



Following the recent flooding of more than 100 million gallons of water into the dry dock, USS John C. Stennis was successfully moved to an outfitting berth at the shipyard, where the remainder of the RCOH work and testing will be completed.

“Witnessing Stennis leave the dry dock and return to the water is a testament to the hard work of our shipbuilders, the crew and our government partners,” said Rob Check, NNS vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “We remain laser focused on the work ahead during this RCOH period and look forward to preparing this mighty aircraft carrier for the next half of its operational life.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-aircraft-carrier-uss-john-c-stennis-cvn-74-refueling-and-complex-overhaul-drydock/.



During the dry dock phase of the RCOH, USS John C. Stennis received significant upgrades and began an extensive overhaul process, both inside and outside the ship. In addition to defueling and refueling its power plant, NNS shipbuilders preserved tanks and replaced thousands of valves, pumps and piping components. On the outside, they performed major structural updates to the island, mast and antenna tower; upgraded all aircraft launch and recovery equipment; painted the ship’s hull, including sea chests and freeboard; restored the propeller shafts; and installed refurbished propellers and rudders.

During the next phase of RCOH, shipbuilders will complete the overhaul and installation of the ship’s major components and test its electronics, combat and propulsion systems. This period will also focus on improving the ship’s living areas, including crew living spaces, galleys and mess decks.

“Our focus remains steadfast to get our ship back into the fight and to foster the professional and personal development of our sailors,” said Capt. J. Patrick Thompson III, the ship’s commanding officer. “We look forward to continue working with our industry partners to complete remaining production and test work and redeliver Stennis back to the fleet.”

USS John C. Stennis is the seventh Nimitz-class aircraft to undergo its RCOH — the mid-life refueling overhaul and maintenance availability that produces a recapitalized carrier capable of supporting current and future Navy requirements. Once the RCOH is complete, USS John C. Stennis will be equipped to operate in the fleet for the second half of her 50-year expected service life.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94abb0bc-939e-45b6-9faa-880087fff109