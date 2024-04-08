Nathan Hochman Endorsed By Veteran L.A. Prosecutors McKinney and Ramirez in District Attorney Race
Nathan Hochman, receiving the endorsements of veteran L.A. County prosecutors John McKinney and Maria Ramirez.
Former Candidates for D.A. Urge Voters to Unite Behind Hochman Over Their Boss, George GasconCOMPTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. County District Attorney candidate Nathan Hochman announced today that he has received the endorsements of veteran L.A. County prosecutors John McKinney and Maria Ramirez – two former D.A. candidates who now support Hochman against their boss, George Gascon.
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the L.A. City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, said the support of McKinney and Ramirez is significant because they are well-respected prosecutors who have dedicated their careers to the pursuit of justice and advocating for victims.
McKinney and Ramirez, who each ran strong campaigns for District Attorney in the March 5 primary, said they support Hochman because he will stand up for crime victims, partner with law enforcement and work every day to restore public safety in Los Angeles County. They praised Hochman for his dedication to community empowerment and crime prevention programs.
The prosecutors announced their support during a news conference at Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food, a family-owned business for over 48 years that was nearly destroyed by a mob of looters in January 2024. The criminals intentionally crashed a stolen car into the entrance of the store and then stole food, merchandise and the store’s cash registers. This coordinated crime devastated the business and as replayed for several days on television news.
McKinney, who has served over 25 years with the D.A.’s Office, is a veteran homicide and gang prosecutor who most recently secured a first-degree murder conviction against the man who shot and killed Grammy award-winning rapper, businessman and voice of South L.A. Ermias Asghedom, aka “Nipsey Hussle,” Case BA475908.
“In Nathan Hochman, we have a candidate who understands the balance required in ensuring public safety – being unyielding in the face of violent crime, while adopting a compassionate and proportional approach to non-violent offenses,” McKinney said. “His approach aligns with my belief that the role of the District Attorney is not just about enforcement but also about community empowerment and meaningful crime prevention programs. Nathan’s leadership will mark a significant shift towards a more balanced, fair and rehabilitative justice system.”
Ramirez, who has served over 30 years with the D.A.’s Office, is an advocate for crime victims with a focus on prosecuting gang violence and drug trafficking and the first Latina to be promoted to Head Deputy and Bureau Director level in the D.A.’s Office. As Director of Specialized Prosecutions, she oversaw operations for seven divisions: Major Crimes, Hardcore Gang, Sex Crimes, Family Violence, Crimes Against Peace Officers, Target and Juvenile.
“I wholeheartedly support Nathan Hochman for District Attorney and urge the voters of L.A. County to join me,” Ramirez said. “Nathan is a person of character who will put the safety of all of our communities at the forefront of his administration. I am especially heartened by the interest he has shown in the well-being of the District Attorney's workforce and his commitment to working with prosecutors instead of against us. I am ready to stand by Nathan as we work to improve the criminal justice system while keeping Angelenos safe from crime.”
The support of McKinney and Ramirez comes after the Los Angeles County Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA) announced that it is supporting Hochman in the November election. Over 97% of the over 750 prosecutors in the ADDA previously voted to support Gascon’s recall– an unprecedented rebuke of a sitting district attorney.
“It was clear to me during the campaign that John McKinney and Maria Ramirez, two of the D.A. Office’s most talented prosecutors, are devoted to pursuing justice for crime victims. I am very honored to have their support of my campaign,” Hochman said. “We are building a broad coalition of supporters who will help me prevail in November, rebuild the office’s relationship with law enforcement, and restore public safety in Los Angeles County. This election will not be about politics, but about who will keep L.A. County residents safe over the next four years. Working with John and Maria and the dedicated prosecutors and investigators of the D.A.’s Office, I will succeed.”
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is favored to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He is endorsed by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com.
Stuart Pfeifer
LAG Strategy Corp
+1 310-415-6955
