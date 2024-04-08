Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,725 in the last 365 days.

Uncat Introduces Uncat Receipts: Expense Management for Accounting Professionals and Their Clients

Uncat Receipts

Uncat Receipts

Introducing Uncat Receipts: Simplifying expense management for accountants and clients, optimizing accounting workflows.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncat, a leading provider of innovative solutions for accounting professionals, announced the launch of Uncat Receipts, a new module designed to streamline expense management and enhance efficiency for accounting professionals and their clients.

With Uncat Receipts, accounting professionals can bid farewell to manual receipt entry and tedious paperwork. Clients can now submit receipts effortlessly via web, email, and text message. Uncat Receipts then intelligently analyzes, extracts relevant info, and automatically matches the receipts with the right transactions in QuickBooks Online, Xero, or QuickBooks Desktop allowing accounting professionals to review and approve with ease or if they don’t exist, create them as new transactions in their books.

"Uncat Receipts marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify accounting workflows and empower accounting professionals," said Brandon Bruce, CEO of Uncat. "Expense management can be a time-consuming task, but with Uncat Receipts, we're making it easier than ever for accountants and bookkeepers to manage receipts and keep their clients’ financial records accurate."

Key features of Uncat Receipts include:
1. Multiple Submission Channels: Clients can submit receipts via web, email, or text message, providing flexibility and convenience.
2. Automatic Matching: Uncat Receipts automatically matches submitted receipts with corresponding transactions in QuickBooks Online, Xero, or QuickBooks Desktop or allows publishing as new transactions, reducing manual effort and improving accuracy.
3. Uncat Receipts Creates New Transactions: Uncat Receipts ensures no expense goes untracked. If a submitted receipt doesn't match existing transactions, it seamlessly creates a new one in your accounting software, keeping your records complete.
4. Support for rule-based matching coming soon

"We're excited to introduce Uncat Receipts to help accounting professionals and their clients save time and streamline their expense management processes," added Jared Smith, CTO of Uncat. "With Uncat Receipts, expense management becomes a seamless and efficient process for both accounting professionals and their clients."

To learn more about Uncat Receipts and start a free trial, visit www.uncat.com.

About Uncat:
Uncat is a leading provider of innovative solutions for accounting professionals and their clients, offering tools and features designed to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and improve client collaboration. With a focus on simplicity and cost-effectiveness, Uncat helps accountants and bookkeepers clean up uncategorized transactions with their clients and now also process receipts.

Brandon Bruce
Uncat
hello@uncat.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Uncat Introduces Uncat Receipts: Expense Management for Accounting Professionals and Their Clients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more