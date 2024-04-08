Uncat Introduces Uncat Receipts: Expense Management for Accounting Professionals and Their Clients
Introducing Uncat Receipts: Simplifying expense management for accountants and clients, optimizing accounting workflows.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncat, a leading provider of innovative solutions for accounting professionals, announced the launch of Uncat Receipts, a new module designed to streamline expense management and enhance efficiency for accounting professionals and their clients.
With Uncat Receipts, accounting professionals can bid farewell to manual receipt entry and tedious paperwork. Clients can now submit receipts effortlessly via web, email, and text message. Uncat Receipts then intelligently analyzes, extracts relevant info, and automatically matches the receipts with the right transactions in QuickBooks Online, Xero, or QuickBooks Desktop allowing accounting professionals to review and approve with ease or if they don’t exist, create them as new transactions in their books.
"Uncat Receipts marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify accounting workflows and empower accounting professionals," said Brandon Bruce, CEO of Uncat. "Expense management can be a time-consuming task, but with Uncat Receipts, we're making it easier than ever for accountants and bookkeepers to manage receipts and keep their clients’ financial records accurate."
Key features of Uncat Receipts include:
1. Multiple Submission Channels: Clients can submit receipts via web, email, or text message, providing flexibility and convenience.
2. Automatic Matching: Uncat Receipts automatically matches submitted receipts with corresponding transactions in QuickBooks Online, Xero, or QuickBooks Desktop or allows publishing as new transactions, reducing manual effort and improving accuracy.
3. Uncat Receipts Creates New Transactions: Uncat Receipts ensures no expense goes untracked. If a submitted receipt doesn't match existing transactions, it seamlessly creates a new one in your accounting software, keeping your records complete.
4. Support for rule-based matching coming soon
"We're excited to introduce Uncat Receipts to help accounting professionals and their clients save time and streamline their expense management processes," added Jared Smith, CTO of Uncat. "With Uncat Receipts, expense management becomes a seamless and efficient process for both accounting professionals and their clients."
To learn more about Uncat Receipts and start a free trial, visit www.uncat.com.
About Uncat:
Uncat is a leading provider of innovative solutions for accounting professionals and their clients, offering tools and features designed to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and improve client collaboration. With a focus on simplicity and cost-effectiveness, Uncat helps accountants and bookkeepers clean up uncategorized transactions with their clients and now also process receipts.
