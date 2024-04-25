Dr. Kevin C. Zorn Awarded The Rezūm Center Of Excellence Designation For His Commitment To Men Suffering From BPH

Dr. Kevin C. Zorn, MD, FRCSC, FACS

This designation recognizes Dr. Zorn's high degree of experience with Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.

If you are one of the many men unhappy with current treatments for BPH, such as medication or surgery, Rezūm water vapor therapy is a safe and effective new option.” — Dr. Kevin C. Zorn

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPH Canada is pleased to announce that Boston Scientific has awarded Dr. Kevin C. Zorn the Rezūm Center of Excellence designation. This designation recognizes his high level of experience with the Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy and his commitment to delivering significant, lasting symptom relief to men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).Only a select number of physicians have achieved the milestones required to be a Rezūm Center of Excellence designee. Furthermore, Dr. Zorn was the first to deliver Rezūm in eastern Canada and the province of Quebec in 2019 and has since successfully performed over 500 Rezūm minimally invasive surgical technique (MIST) procedures. He continues to deliver personalized, dedicated prostate procedures for men suffering from BPH with the full offering of all FDA and Health Canada approved treatment options. Rezūm Therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide long-lasting relief from symptoms of BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). BPH is a condition in which the prostate gland becomes enlarged and squeezes the urethra, leading to frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, and the need to wake up several times at night to urinate. This condition affects about 50% of men by age 60 and up to 90% of men by age 85.Dr. Zorn is a world-renowned surgeon and scientist in the field of urology and is the senior author of the Male LUTS/BPH guidelines for the 2018 and 2022 Canadian Urological Association and has been an invited reviewer of the American Urological Association BPH guidelines.He has also helped create national online programs in robotic prostate cancer care and rehabilitation as well as a BPH patient decision aid tool.Over the past 19 years, he has authored 415 peer-reviewed publications and 12 book chapters on BPH and minimally invasive surgical care. With such accolades, Dr. Zorn has become a sought-after speaker, teacher and researcher. He has travelled to lecture, teach and proctor surgery around the world, and is intimately involved with the development of several new, pioneering BPH technologies.He is also active in supporting the development of minimally invasive therapies like UroLift, Aquablation, iTind, and other cutting-edge technologies.Dr. Zorn offers these minimally invasive BPH therapies and others with rapid access and surgical treatments for all Canadian men at the BPH Canada clinic centrally located in Montreal.

