The devices track will provide an overview and highlights of how to get a new medical device to market, discuss some best practices for ensuring that medical devices maintain their quality and continue to be safe and effective once on the market and provide some technical topic updates on the use of clinical data and standards in regulatory submissions.

TOPICS INCLUDE

Regulatory Science Tools

Premarket Notification [510(k)] Program

Clinical Studies, including Investigational Device Exemptions

Quality System Principles

FDA Medical Device Inspections

INTENDED AUDIENCE

A new regulatory affairs specialist wanting to learn some basics and best practices for getting started with FDA’s regulation of medical devices.

A researcher of a medical device seeking to learn about the valid scientific evidence requirements needed to support new medical device regulatory submissions.

An establishment seeking to understand their regulatory responsibilities for maintaining their quality system to ensure their device is stay and effective after it’s legally marketed and in commercial distribution.

FDA RESOURCES