LAURA’S GOURMET ANNOUNCES “OVER THE TOP” SEASONED BLENDS IN FOUR FLAVORS; ADDING NEW PRODUCT CATEGORY FOR FOODSERVICE
(THE ORIGINAL, THE SOUTHWESTERN, THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN AND THE ITALIAN BLENDS)
We are excited to see ‘Over the Top’ seasoned blends have a delicious impact on the Foodservice Industry.” ”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura’s Gourmet introduces its new product line, “Over the Top” blends – a seasoned fusion of ancient grains, seeds, and spices, meticulously curated by Chef Laura Briscoe. Created to inspire and elevate any culinary dish, the line features four crunchy, nutritious, and uniquely flavorful blends: The Original, The Southwestern, The Southeast Asian, and The Italian.
— Chef Laura Briscoe
As described by the Founder of Laura’s Gourmet, Chef Laura, “ 'Over the Top' enhances a broad assortment of recipes, bringing together the rich histories of diverse flavors skillfully crafted for the modern palate. I invite all chefs to draw inspiration from these blends and elevate their dishes with additional layers of flavor and signature crunch. We are excited to see ‘Over the Top’ have a delicious impact on the Foodservice Industry.”
Laura’s Gourmet Granola, the first product line from Laura’s Gourmet, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The company’s premium granolas are menu "first choices” of professional chefs and kitchens around the US. Laura’s Gourmet's “Over the Top” blends are now available for foodservice, with retail targeted for early May.
Information on Laura’s Gourmet “Over The Top” flavorful blends, please contact laurasgourmet@laurasgourmet.com. Contact Bridget Argana-Hope for product samples and/or interviews with Chef Laura @ themarketboxusa@gmail.com.
