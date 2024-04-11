Zory App Reimagines Reading with Interactive Books by Bestselling Romance Authors
Zory's groundbreaking platform boasts bestselling romance authors whose millions readers can now dive into books where decisions alter how the story plays out.
Just like in real life, even seemingly innocuous decisions can have game-changing (or, in our case, plot-shifting) consequences. It redefines what it means to truly immerse yourself in a book.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zory: Romance Books You Play, a reading app that might have your auntie clutching their pearls, is poised to disrupt the billion-dollar romance books industry by offering an unparalleled, interactive experience for readers – and an entirely novel revenue stream for its impressive lineup of bestselling authors. Developed by veteran mobile games publishers, Zory is a bootstrapped startup on a mission to immerse readers in their favorite stories like never before. By giving them the ability to call the shots.
— Kate Johnson (Co-founder and CEO)
Zory's groundbreaking platform boasts award-winning, bestselling romance authors whose millions of devoted readers can now dive into captivating books where every decision made—from a stolen kiss to an earnest confession—can alter how the story plays out.
"We are thrilled to unveil Zory, a transformative platform bridging the gap between traditional storytelling and a generation of readers who desire their voices to be heard—and their choices to matter," said Kate Johnson (Co-founder and CEO). "By enabling authors to unleash their creative vision, unhampered by the need to condense the story to one solitary path, we’ve created a reading experience where readers can truly explore authors’ wildest dreams. Just like in real life, even seemingly innocuous decisions can have game-changing (or, in our case, plot-shifting) consequences. It redefines what it means to truly immerse yourself in a book.”
At the heart of Zory lies a meticulously curated collection of beloved romance books, each one adapted and revitalized with tons of added scenes, expanded backstories, and opportunities to heighten the romantic tension (and even spice level). Readers become active participants in the stories they love, making pivotal decisions influencing character development, romantic encounters, and ultimately unlocking the sort of Happily Ever After they desire. For the generations of readers who grew up gaming, Zory provides an experience that combines the best of both forms of entertainment.
CHART TOPPING AUTHORS: Zory’s curated lineup of authors includes top-10 authors such as K. F. Breene, Skye Warren, J. Kenner, Samantha Chase, and many more. Combined sales of the bestselling authors coming to Zory surpass twenty-four million units, with billions of pages read between the debut lineup of just eighteen authors.
QUALITY, EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: There’s no need to hunt through a noisy library to find the gems, every book in Zory’s library has been hand curated and brought to readers as top-quality new or newly adapted books from professional authors and editors, adding hundreds of thousands of words, multiple different endings, and other unique reader experiences that aren’t available anywhere else.
FREE TO READ: Yep. Free. Readers can read entire Zory books without spending a penny. If they fall in love with a particular book, they can enhance their story by unlocking optional add-ons.
Zory is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store worldwide, promising to revolutionize the way readers consume and connect with romantic fiction.
For more information about Zory and to stay updated on the latest releases, visit: https://zory.app.
About Zory App Inc:
Zory unites the creative talents of bestselling romance authors with the technical expertise of veteran mobile game developers. Through a playful approach to interactive storytelling, Zory gives readers the power to shape the story of their favorite romance books through choice-driven reading.
Zory will be available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play from April 11:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/zory-romance-books-you-play/id6451179061
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.zory.google
Kate Johnson
Zory App, Inc.
+1 615-821-4124
kate@zory.app
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Other
YouTube
Introducing Zory: Romance Books You Play