Staying-Power in The Call: A Guide to Long-Term Impact for Missionaries and Church Planters
Practical Insights and Biblical Encouragement for Lasting Effectiveness
There are few things more heartbreaking than witnessing fellow laborers gradually lose steam," says veteran missionary leader Alan Goddard in his new book, "Such a Task: Staying the Course in Your Calling as a 'Sent One.'"
— Alan Goddard
Goddard, with over three decades of experience on the front lines of missions, has witnessed firsthand the toll that ministry can take. “Such a Task” is not simply a roadmap for navigating the complexities of cross-cultural ministry; it's a wellspring of encouragement, drawing upon scripture and Goddard's wealth of experience to equip readers with the tools they need to persevere and find long-term fulfillment in their callings.
When reading “Such A Task” you will
Discover biblical foundations for understanding the call to missions and church planting.
Learn characteristics of apostolic ministry for greater effectiveness.
Find practical insights for navigating challenges and maintaining long-term commitment.
Have a valuable tool for individual study, team discussions, and leadership development.
“There are few things more heartbreaking than witnessing fellow laborers gradually lose steam,” says Goddard. “I watch as the initial zeal fades, replaced by a sense of hardship and questioning their purpose. Devotional life wanes, and vision starts to erode. Soon the dooming thought lodges, ‘Maybe God didn’t really call me to this.’”
“Such a Task” is a response to this reality. By examining the characteristics of apostolic ministry taught by Paul in 2 Corinthians, the book equips readers with a deeper understanding of their call and the power to find lasting joy and effectiveness in their ministry. With humor, poignant stories, and solid Biblical teaching, Goddard encourages “goers” and “senders” alike.
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0CYTTQKLT) starting at $10.99.
Alan Goddard boasts over 35 years of experience with Campus Crusade for Christ/Cru, serving on campus teams at several major universities and living for 15 years in East Asia. Along with a bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, he holds a seminary degree in Biblical Studies and has spent over two decades helping train missionaries.
