Vietnamese top legislator receives heads of China's leading transport, energy groups

BEIJING — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ hosted separate receptions for several leaders of Chinese corporations operating in transport and energy on Monday as part of his official trip to China.

Receiving Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) Dai Hegen, and other leaders of the corporation, NA Chairman Huệ recalled the visit to Việt Nam in 2023 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, during which both sides issued a joint statement on deepening and elevating the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and building the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He took the occasion to thank the CRCC for supporting Việt Nam during the struggle for national independence, and spoke highly of the corporation’s capacity and operation scale across the globe.

Hue said the the joint statement in 2023 has opened up a chapter of sound collaboration for both nations. The two sides agreed to promote cross-border standard-gaud railway connection via Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng, Đồng Đăng – Hà Nội, and Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng routes.

Seeing the infrastructure important to bolstering the bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he suggested the CRCC study and make recommendations to engage in projects in the field.

Dai, for his part, highlighted Việt Nam is currently one of the most significant markets in Asia of the CRCC, adding the group, the 42nd in Fortune Global 500 list and the 12th among 500 leading firms in China, stands ready to make contributions to Việt Nam’s infrastructure development, including survey and design of the railway system.

Welcoming Chairman of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Wang Tongzhou, Huệ hailed the CCCC’s operation amidst the global headwinds.

Việt Nam is branching out its infrastructure system on the principle of promoting public-private partnership, he said, highlighting Việt Nam is striving to complete the North-South expressway, Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway and Hà Nội – HCM City railway.

He expressed his hope that the corporation will make recommendations and give technical support to Việt Nam, stressing Việt Nam encourages prestigious enterprises from China to join bidding for road and railway development projects in the country.

“The Vietnamese National Assembly is completing legal system, mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for all economic sectors to engage in transport infrastructure development in the country, comprising Chinese firms”, he underscored.

The CCCC is a comprehensive service provider of ultra-large infrastructure, mainly engaging in the investment, construction and operation of transport infrastructure, equipment manufacturing, real estate and urban development. Earning a revenue of US$130.6 billion, it was ranked 60th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2022.

Since 1996, the company has carried out more than 20 projects in Việt Nam in the fields of infrastructure development and energy such as a part of the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng highway, Cái Mép – Thị Vải port, and a wind power in Sóc Trăng Province.

The same morning, Huệ received Vice Chairman of Energy China and Chairman of China International Energy Group Lu Zexiang, and leaders of member companies.

Commending the group’s effective and sustainable investment and business across the globe as well as in Việt Nam, Huệ welcomed its recommendations to support Việt Nam in building policies and master plans on power network.

Under its national power development plan for 2021-30 with a vision to 2050, Việt Nam eyes strong energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy to realise its net-zero target by 2050, he said, asking the group’s leader to continue coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities for detailed instructions.

He went on to say that the Vietnamese NA is taking bold steps in building and amending relevant policies to meet the country’s development requirements, and recognised the Energy China’s suggestions on enhancing cooperation in renewable energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) development, and solutions to green development and carbon emission reduction.

Huệ asked the Energy China to give specific recommendations to cooperate with Vietnamese firms, stressing the Vietnamese NA always accompanies the Government and competent agencies to facilitate investments of foreign firms, ensuring they do effective, successful and sustainable business in Việt Nam. — VNS