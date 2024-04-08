West Prince Curling Club celebrates grand opening

CANADA, April 8 - Curlers are celebrating a new beginning at the West Prince Curling Club in Mill River.

The picturesque Mill River Resort, best known for golf, is now home to the newest curling venue in Prince Edward Island. The Government of Canada contributed $2.3 million through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program while PEI invested $1.9 million, West Prince Curling Club provided $1.5 million, and the Mill River Resort donated the land.

Construction on the new curling facility is complete and plans are underway to host bonspiels and community events and activities.

The new building is the home of the amalgamated curling clubs of the communities of Alberton and O’Leary. The two aging facilities needed repair and, after combining financial and volunteer resources, a not-for-profit community organization developed a centrally located curling and events facility in western Prince Edward Island.

The modern 21,000 square foot curling venue includes four sheets of ice supported by energy efficient ice making equipment and ventilation. The wheelchair accessible venue includes an expanded viewing area, commercial kitchen, clubhouse, lockers, and public washrooms. These amenities will allow the club to host events year-round.

QUOTES:

“Today we celebrate the official opening of the West Prince Curling Club in Mill River. This new eco-friendly facility will provide a recreation venue for residents of west prince, boost the economy and aligns with our commitment to build stronger communities.”

- Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“The new West Prince Curling Club will be a gathering place for year-round events and activities that will benefit generations to come. The communities of Alberton and O’Leary have come together to build a modern, energy efficient venue that will enhance the quality of life for Islanders and visitors. I want to thank the volunteers from the Western Curling Club and the Maple Leaf Curling Club who worked so hard to make this a reality. The Province is proud to support this project that promotes physical activity, healthy living and community pride.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson.

“Our new West Prince Curling Club may have been 3 ½ years in the making with plans and figures reworked many times; however, this is now a good news story about two clubs coming together at a central location at Mill River on donated land. We see this not only as a win-win for the two clubs and Mill River, but also for the whole West Prince region to have this modern events centre associated with Mill River’s world class resort. Our club is owned by the curling membership with a board of directors responsible for effective governance.”

- Clair Sweet, president of the West Prince Curling Club.

“We are extremely happy to have such a fantastic community asset here at Mill River Resort. The West Prince Curling Club Board of Directors and volunteers deserve so much credit for their hard work in getting this facility built and operational. It has been amazing to see the curling activity and we are excited to see that grow in the years to come.”

- Geoffrey Irving, President, Mill River Resort

Media contacts:

Stacey Miller

Transportation and Infrastructure

samiller@gov.pe.ca

Clair Sweet

President, West Prince Curling Inc.

clairsweet1951@gmail.com

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

media-medias@infc.gc.ca