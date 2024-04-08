Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson public schedule – Week of April 8-12, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 8-12, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 8

9 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Speak at Corrections promotional ceremony

Location: Utah State Capitol, West Plaza 

MEDIA ACCESS 

10:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12:45 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:50 p.m. Meet with Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber  

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, April 9  

9:50 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Meet with UDOT leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Patriots’ Day photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA ACCESS

1:20 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting 

2 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor of legislative affairs

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:40 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:15 p.m. Interview with Utah Jazz

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Interview with FOX 13 

Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, April 10

9 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee event 

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, University of Utah

MEDIA ACCESS 

10:30 a.m. Host Future Generations ceremonial bill signings 

Location: University of Utah Bennion Center 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:50 p.m. DHRM photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

2:15 p.m. Interview with “It’s Just Dinner” podcast 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

3:30 p.m. Interview with Bohemian Studios 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

6 p.m. Speak at Governor’s State of Sport Awards 

Location: Delta Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, April 11

9:30 a.m. Meet with Council of State Governments 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:15 a.m. Host Golden Spike Resolution ceremonial signing

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Habitat for Humanity event 

Location: 9350 S. 150 East, Sandy 

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Meet with Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine 

Location: Gold Room 

2:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Community and Cultural Engagement leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:50 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor and director of communications

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, April 12 

8:55 a.m. Speak at One Kind Act A Day Summit 

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium 

MEDIA ACCESS

11:30 a.m. Hold media availability at One Utah Summit 

Location: Imperial D Ballroom, Grand America

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit 

Location: Grand America 

MEDIA ACCESS 

4:30 p.m. Speak at Inauguration of USU President Elizabeth Cantwell

Location: Utah State University 

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

April 8-12, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 8

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Meet with the Governor and Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:50 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, April 9  

10:30 a.m. Meet with UDOT leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

1:20 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Meet with General Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:40 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, April 10

10:30 a.m. Host Future Generations ceremonial bill signings 

Location: University of Utah Bennion Center 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

12 p.m. Speak at South Valley Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Meeting

Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Center

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting 

2 p.m. BYU Study review

Location: Ramptom Room

6 p.m. Attend 2024 Pillar of the Valley

Location: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

Thursday, April 11

10:15 p.m. Host Golden Spike Resolution ceremonial signing

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:30 a.m. Luncheon with First Lady Abby Cox and Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics 

Location: Governor’s Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Assistant Attorney General

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Community and Cultural Engagement leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3 p.m. Meet with Council of State Governments

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Speak at the One Utah Summit opening and Judge the Startup State Entrepreneur Challenge

Location: Grand America

MEDIA ACCESS 

Friday, April 12 

8:55 a.m. Attend One Kind Act A Day Summit 

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium 

MEDIA ACCESS

11:30 a.m. Hold media availability at One Utah Summit 

Location: Imperial D Ballroom, Grand America

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit 

Location: Grand America 

MEDIA ACCESS 

