Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson public schedule – Week of April 8-12, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 8-12, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 8
9 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at Corrections promotional ceremony
Location: Utah State Capitol, West Plaza
MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
12:45 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office
1:50 p.m. Meet with Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 9
9:50 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with UDOT leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Patriots’ Day photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
1:20 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor of legislative affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
2:40 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Interview with Utah Jazz
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Interview with FOX 13
Location: Gold Room
Wednesday, April 10
9 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee event
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, University of Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
10:30 a.m. Host Future Generations ceremonial bill signings
Location: University of Utah Bennion Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
1:50 p.m. DHRM photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
2:15 p.m. Interview with “It’s Just Dinner” podcast
Location: Kearns Mansion
3:30 p.m. Interview with Bohemian Studios
Location: Kearns Mansion
6 p.m. Speak at Governor’s State of Sport Awards
Location: Delta Center
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, April 11
9:30 a.m. Meet with Council of State Governments
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Host Golden Spike Resolution ceremonial signing
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:30 a.m. Speak at Habitat for Humanity event
Location: 9350 S. 150 East, Sandy
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Meet with Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine
Location: Gold Room
2:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Community and Cultural Engagement leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
2:50 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor and director of communications
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, April 12
8:55 a.m. Speak at One Kind Act A Day Summit
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium
MEDIA ACCESS
11:30 a.m. Hold media availability at One Utah Summit
Location: Imperial D Ballroom, Grand America
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Grand America
MEDIA ACCESS
4:30 p.m. Speak at Inauguration of USU President Elizabeth Cantwell
Location: Utah State University
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 8-12, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 8
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Meet with the Governor and Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office
1:50 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview Third District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 9
10:30 a.m. Meet with UDOT leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
1:20 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with General Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:40 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, April 10
10:30 a.m. Host Future Generations ceremonial bill signings
Location: University of Utah Bennion Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Speak at South Valley Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Meeting
Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Center
1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. BYU Study review
Location: Ramptom Room
6 p.m. Attend 2024 Pillar of the Valley
Location: 220 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601
Thursday, April 11
10:15 p.m. Host Golden Spike Resolution ceremonial signing
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:30 a.m. Luncheon with First Lady Abby Cox and Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics
Location: Governor’s Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Assistant Attorney General
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Community and Cultural Engagement leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Meet with Council of State Governments
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Speak at the One Utah Summit opening and Judge the Startup State Entrepreneur Challenge
Location: Grand America
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, April 12
8:55 a.m. Attend One Kind Act A Day Summit
Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium
MEDIA ACCESS
11:30 a.m. Hold media availability at One Utah Summit
Location: Imperial D Ballroom, Grand America
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Grand America
MEDIA ACCESS
###