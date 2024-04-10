San Francisco welcomes the long-awaited premiere of award winning film "THIS IS YOUR SONG."

theatrical movie poster for the film This Is Your Song Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song This Is Your Song premieres in San Francisco at the Roxie Theater

After a long wait, I'm thrilled to finally premiere our film in San Francisco—a love letter to this city's beauty. The Roxie Theater is the perfect place to share it” — Hassan Said, Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco premiere of the multi award winning film THIS IS YOUR SONG Date: Saturday, May 25th, 2024Time: 12:30 pmLocation: Roxie Theater - 3117 16th St., San Francisco, California 94103Buy Tickets: Roxie.com - Tickets are available online & at the Theater Box Office“ ★ ★ ★ ★…This Is Your Song captures the essence of a relationship on its last legs, broken beyond repair despite being submerged in passion, codependence, and adoration. Encapsulating this volatile sentiment via a continuous 97-minute shot is no easy feat.” – Debopriyaa Dutta, High On Films“A Bold Cinematic Triumph Emerges: “THIS IS YOUR SONG” Stuns a Record-Breaking 97-Minute Continuous Shot…” – Associated PressFollowing its triumphant premiere debut in Los Angeles, the San Francisco-crafted film "THIS IS YOUR SONG" is set to make its long-awaited hometown premiere at the historic Roxie Theater in the Mission district. This screening marks a significant moment for both the filmmakers and the local community, as they come together to celebrate the culmination of creative vision and artistic expression.Set in contemporary San Francisco, on the night of their wedding anniversary, a bohemian theatre actress and a beatnik inspired writer confront the truth of their relationship, dreams, and the city they once loved. THIS IS YOUR SONG debuted in Los Angeles to rave reviews – premiering to a 100% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Winner of Best Actor (Briana Walsh), Best Screenplay (Hassan Said & Lourdes Figueroa), and Best Film Score (Brad Fischer) at the DTLA Film Festival.With roots deeply embedded in the vibrant culture of San Francisco, the Roxie Theater serves as the perfect venue to showcase this remarkable cinematic achievement to audiences who have eagerly anticipated its arrival. The Roxie is one of the oldest continuously operated cinemas in the United States, with its history tracing back to the early 1900s. As the lights dim and the projector flickers to life, attendees will embark on a poignant and unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of their beloved city, captured in every frame of this extraordinary film.Beyond its narrative prowess, THIS IS YOUR SONG etches itself into the annals of cinematic history. The film, characterized as a “Sensational ‘Oner’ Odyssey,” boasts a 97+ minute continuous shot, a groundbreaking achievement that invites audiences into an uninterrupted narrative flow. A profound depiction of young lovers bound in matrimony, navigating the ever-shifting tapestry of contemporary America. Directed by the award-winning visionary Hassan Said, THIS IS YOUR SONG transcends the boundaries of conventional filmmaking to craft an immersive experience that promises to leave viewers in awe. With a heart-pounding headline act, the cast, featuring first-time comer Briana Walsh, Jordan Potch, and a host of other extraordinary talents, delivers powerful performances that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.“Exquisitely made and fearlessly performed, This Is Your Song is daring independent cinema.” – Andrew Stover, Film Threat“It’s hard to imagine This Is Your Song without Walsh and Potch. The two surrender themselves to Jules and James in magnificent ways” – Richard Propes, The Independent CriticDirected by Hassan Said. Written by Hassan Said & Lourdes Figueroa. Starring Briana Walsh, Jordan Potch, Joanna Kay, Edward Hightower, Luke Myers, Jenna Davi & Allison Lovejoy. Produced by Hassan Said & Masha Karpoukhina. Cinematography by Peggy Peralta.Buy Tickets: https://roxie.com/film/this-is-your-song/ Tickets available online at Roxie.com & Theater Box OfficeFor more about the film, please visit: https://thisisyoursongfilm.com Follow the film on social media for the latest updates:Facebook: https://facebook.com/thisisyoursongfilm Instagram: https://instagram.com/tiysfilm

