New Paperback Edition of Latin American Regionalism Book by Dr. Ivo Ganchev
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centre for Regional Integration is excited to announce a new paperback edition of the critically acclaimed book, "Lessons from Regional Responses to Security, Health, and Environmental Challenges in Latin America" (Vernon Press, 2024).
Dr. Ivo Ganchev signs copies of his edited volume at a book launch event organised by Beijing Foreign Studies University.
The hardback edition of Dr. Ivo Ganchev's edited volume has received a warm welcome by the academic community.
Edited by the Centre's Founding Director, Dr. Ivo Ganchev, this comprehensive volume was initially available only in hardback. It has been distributed to numerous libraries at world-leading institutions, including Princeton University, the University of Chicago, and Peking University, among others.
Reflecting on the book's journey and its broader impact, Dr. Ganchev stated, "The release of the paperback edition marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make scholarly research more accessible. We, the research team, are delighted with this development, and feel excited to see that our work is becoming more accessible to a broader audience interested in the nuances of Latin American regionalism and collaborative solutions to contemporary challenges.”
In an era marked by rapid change, this volume serves as a testament to the power of collective action and regional integration. Exploring a diverse collection of meticulously researched chapters, the book delves into the security, health, and environmental issues facing Latin America, offering innovative perspectives and in-depth analyses from 16 leading scholars in the field, including prominent names such as Prof. Rafael A. Duarte Villa (University of Sao Paulo) and Prof. Alfonso Sanchez Mugica (National Autonomous University of Mexico), among others.
Vernon Press, the book's publisher, has supported the release of numerous scholarly volumes in the humanities and social sciences. It serves as a forward-thinking hub of academic excellence, demonstrating a strong commitment to disseminating rigorous research-based work that not only advances academic discourse but also informs policy-making and public understanding.
The academic community has warmly received Dr. Ganchev’s edited book, with numerous scholars highlighting its significance and contribution to the literature on regionalism. Prof. José Antonio Sanahuja from Complutense University, Spain, praised the volume for its "excellent and innovative set of studies that sheds light on regionalism and serves as an important contribution to the literature." Similarly, Prof. Roberto Domínguez of Suffolk University, USA, emphasized that the book "will become an essential reading for analyzing Latin American regionalism."
These sentiments were echoed by Dr. Devika Misra of O. P. Jindal Global University, India; Dr. Arkadiy Eremin of Webster University; and Dr. Melisa Deciancio of FLACSO, Argentina, all of whom lauded the editor and contributors for their insightful exploration of Latin America's regional responses to pressing issues.
The Centre for Regional Integration is proud to be building a community of scholars who foster dialogue and cooperation on issues of regional importance, bridging gaps between academia, policy-making circles, and the broader public. It continues to serve as a platform for initiating and hosting various research projects, such as our recently launched journal, "Regional Policy Insights," as well as this edited volume.
Both the hardback and the paperback versions of "Lessons from Regional Responses to Security, Health, and Environmental Challenges in Latin America" are available for purchase on Vernon Press's website, major bookstores, and online retailers, including Amazon.
