Las Vegas Claims Office Extends Hours to 10 p.m. on Monday, April 8

SANTA FE, NM – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office in Las Vegas will remain open until 10 p.m. on Monday, April 8, resuming regular business hours Tuesday, April 9.

Individuals impacted by the fire and flooding who have filed a claim with the Claims Office or are interested in learning more about the claims process are encouraged to take advantage of the extended hours.

Navigators, Claims Reviewers, Advocates, and other Claims Office staff will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and resources to support recovery efforts, such as:

Receiving Notices of Loss

Receiving Proofs of Loss and supporting documentation

Providing documentation checklists for common types of losses to simplify and expedite the process

Claims status updates

Problem solving

The Las Vegas Claims Office location is 216 Mills Ave., in Mills Plaza.

Standard operating hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. – 7: 30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - Noon

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice