Author Signing Schedule Announced for Booth 153 in the Gold Zone at The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Black Château and Books That Make You invite booklovers to meet authors and browse books in their LATFoB tent on April 20 and 21, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Château and Books That Make You present a variety of authors and books at The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Booth 153 in the Gold Zone will feature BookFest Award winners, new authors, as well as many well-known names and literary icons. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is one of the biggest literary events in the country and happens on the University of Southern California Campus April 20 and 21, 2024.

“Booklovers, please come by and meet your new favorite authors. Check out the many titles available from authors from around the world, featured in our tent,” says Black Château Enterprises founder Desireé Duffy.

The schedule of authors signing with Black Château and Books That Make You include:

Saturday, April 20th

11 AM to 1 PM

Dan Flanigan – An American Tragedy
Julie Elkins – Thunder's Grand Adventure
P.L. Hampton – Shadowland
Mike Robinson – Walking the Dusk; Ancient Tides Ashore
S. F. Richards – The November Molecule

1 PM to 3 PM

Doug Kari – The Berman Murders
Kelly Anne Manuel – The Night Quiet; The Inclusive All; My Name Is Wing; The Emotion Commotion Locomotion
Scott Ryan – Moonlighting: An Oral History; The Last Decade of Cinema
Lee Lindauer – Irrational Fears; The Sava Steps
Pamela Mshana – girls in search of cover

3 PM to 5 PM

Caren Simpson McVicker – Henderson House
Dr. Paul Corona – The Corona Protocol
Donna D. Conrad – The Last Magdalene: Book One of the Magdalene Chronicles
April Armstrong – The Day One Executive: A Guidebook to Stand Out in Your Career Starting Now

Sunday, April 21st

11 AM to 1 PM

Melissa Stuart – Butterfly Love from Above
Scott Ryan – Moonlighting: An Oral History; The Last Decade of Cinema
Liz Leonard – Frizzy Lizzy
WilD – The Perfect Revenge: The Dragonfly Rises
Dr. Paul Corona – The Corona Protocol

1 PM to 3 PM

Laura Casselman – Trust Your Increments: How Small, Consistent Steps Can Lead to Massive Success
J. Mendez Napier – White Horse Red Blood
Kelly Anne Manuel – The Night Quiet; The Inclusive All; My Name Is Wing; The Emotion Commotion Locomotion
Donna D. Conrad – The Last Magdalene: Book One of the Magdalene Chronicles
Darlene Taylor – It's Not About Us: A Co-parenting Survival Guide to Taking the High Road

3 PM to 5 PM
Dr. David Tannenbaum and Risa Sheppard – Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM Therapy
Michele Kwasniewski – Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series
Rebecca Heidt – Acceptance: The Beginning
John Palisano – Try Not to Die: In The Wild West

Plus, there are several books available from authors unable to attend in person. Those include:

Terence Ang – Emerging From the Dark: Stroke...The Untold Stories; Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of Stroke
Steven Joseph – Snoodles in Space Books 1 and 2; Cranky Superpowers
Kaitlyn E. Kenealy – Healing is Messy AF: A Workbook about Investing in Yourself and Addressing Your Mental Health
Mushin Knott – The Adventures of Henry and Eulalie
Korynn Newville – indiscernible elements: Calcium
Ashley W. Slaughter – Of Legends and Roses

Visit Books That Make You’s website for the full schedule, including updates, for Booth 153 in the Gold Zone.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is billed as the largest literary event held annually in the United States. More information can be found on their website.

Booklovers are invited to follow Black Château at: Facebook, Instagram and X.

Books That Make You’s sites are: TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. 

Updates, pictures, and videos will be shared before, during and after the event. Hashtags include: #BTMY #LATFoB.

About Black Château and Books That Make You:

Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com.

