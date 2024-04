Author Signing Schedule Announced for Booth 153 in the Gold Zone at The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LATFOB Author Signing 2023 Black Chateau and Books That Make You for LATFoB 2024 Black Chateau Books That Make You

Black Château and Books That Make You invite booklovers to meet authors and browse books in their LATFoB tent on April 20 and 21, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Château and Books That Make You present a variety of authors and books at The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Booth 153 in the Gold Zone will feature BookFest Award winners, new authors, as well as many well-known names and literary icons. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is one of the biggest literary events in the country and happens on the University of Southern California Campus April 20 and 21, 2024.“Booklovers, please come by and meet your new favorite authors. Check out the many titles available from authors from around the world, featured in our tent,” says Black Château Enterprises founder Desireé Duffy.The schedule of authors signing with Black Château and Books That Make You include:Saturday, April 20th11 AM to 1 PMDan Flanigan – An American TragedyJulie Elkins – Thunder's Grand AdventureP.L. Hampton – ShadowlandMike Robinson – Walking the Dusk; Ancient Tides AshoreS. F. Richards – The November Molecule1 PM to 3 PMDoug Kari – The Berman MurdersKelly Anne Manuel – The Night Quiet; The Inclusive All; My Name Is Wing; The Emotion Commotion LocomotionScott Ryan – Moonlighting: An Oral History; The Last Decade of CinemaLee Lindauer – Irrational Fears; The Sava StepsPamela Mshana – girls in search of cover3 PM to 5 PMCaren Simpson McVicker – Henderson HouseDr. Paul Corona – The Corona ProtocolDonna D. Conrad – The Last Magdalene: Book One of the Magdalene ChroniclesApril Armstrong – The Day One Executive: A Guidebook to Stand Out in Your Career Starting NowSunday, April 21st11 AM to 1 PMMelissa Stuart – Butterfly Love from AboveScott Ryan – Moonlighting: An Oral History; The Last Decade of CinemaLiz Leonard – Frizzy LizzyWilD – The Perfect Revenge: The Dragonfly RisesDr. Paul Corona – The Corona Protocol1 PM to 3 PMLaura Casselman – Trust Your Increments: How Small, Consistent Steps Can Lead to Massive SuccessJ. Mendez Napier – White Horse Red BloodKelly Anne Manuel – The Night Quiet; The Inclusive All; My Name Is Wing; The Emotion Commotion LocomotionDonna D. Conrad – The Last Magdalene: Book One of the Magdalene ChroniclesDarlene Taylor – It's Not About Us: A Co-parenting Survival Guide to Taking the High Road3 PM to 5 PMDr. David Tannenbaum and Risa Sheppard – Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM TherapyMichele Kwasniewski – Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart SeriesRebecca Heidt – Acceptance: The BeginningJohn Palisano – Try Not to Die: In The Wild WestPlus, there are several books available from authors unable to attend in person. Those include:Terence Ang – Emerging From the Dark: Stroke...The Untold Stories; Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of StrokeSteven Joseph – Snoodles in Space Books 1 and 2; Cranky SuperpowersKaitlyn E. Kenealy – Healing is Messy AF: A Workbook about Investing in Yourself and Addressing Your Mental HealthMushin Knott – The Adventures of Henry and EulalieKorynn Newville – indiscernible elements: CalciumAshley W. Slaughter – Of Legends and RosesVisit Books That Make You’s website for the full schedule, including updates, for Booth 153 in the Gold Zone.The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is billed as the largest literary event held annually in the United States. More information can be found on their website.Booklovers are invited to follow Black Château at: Facebook, Instagram and X.Books That Make You’s sites are: TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.Updates, pictures, and videos will be shared before, during and after the event. Hashtags include: #BTMY #LATFoB.About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com