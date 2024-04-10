Visual Image Advertising, Kentucky based automotive tech platform, announces attendance of Agent Summit 2024 Las Vegas

Visual Image Advertising, Kentucky based automotive tech platform, announces attendance of Agent Summit 2024 in Las Vegas

ROCKFIELD, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Image Advertising, a dealership service business based out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is announcing its attendance at Agent Summit 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019 finance and insurance sales in the car business accounted for a higher percentage of gross profits for dealers than new and used vehicle sale profits, combined. That trend has continued.

Add that to the fact F&I is the single biggest predictor of service department profits, and one question remains… dealers pay the least amount of attention to the most important part of the process.

Dealers spend hours on the actual sales of the vehicle, then the customers wait on average more than an hour for their vehicle and paperwork to be prepared, then another 30 minutes in the F&I office.

Downtime kills gross profits in the F&I office, and there’s a lot of it between the time a price is agreed upon and the time the customer leaves the dealership.

Visual Image Advertising aims to revolutionize the way dealers think about downtime in there dealership. VIA have developed a system that fills the gap between a customer's experience on the sales floor and their time in the F&I office. It assumes what the customer already knows, streamlines the product presentation process, decreases the amount of time spent in the F&I office, and increases customer satisfaction.

“I realized early on that there was a missing link between the time a car is sold and when they’re handing the deal off to the F&I manager,” said Jim Walters, President and CEO of Visual Image Advertising. “I’ve seen this firsthand in the business, and thought, ‘it can be done this better.’”

For the F&I manager… it eliminates the need for endless brochures, and streamlines the customer's experience, getting them the coverage they need, and their new vehicle contracted in half the time it takes now.

“By presenting the products in the showroom instead of the F&I office, filling “lost time,” or the time between the sales office and the F&I office,” Walters said. “Five minutes feels like 15 minutes, 15 minutes feels like an hour. It’s going to cut the time drastically, and it’s informative so they’re not having to set through the high-pressure closing tactics often unsuccessfully employed right now.”

the days of keeping a banged-up wheel in your office and a fake spilled cup of coffee in your seat.

Visual Image Advertising brings to F&I what the manufacturers brought to delivering the car: a personalized, educational, virtual experience that tells your customers everything they need to know to make an informed decision.

What it does for your customer… provides a comprehensive and consistent explanation of products, eases the tension of going into the finance office, and decreases the amount of time they spend on the contracting portion of their purchase.

“This takes up that time by entertaining them,” Walters said. “It’s personalized to them by make, model, trim… everything is personalized to them, and it goes through all of the benefits of having the different products as part of your deal. And it’s going to be done while you're waiting anyway.”

About Jim Walters

Jim Walters is a seasoned retail automotive executive with 18 years of experience in the car business. For the last 10 years, he has been the finance director of a GMC, Buick, and Cadillac franchise in Western Kentucky. “I’m not just excited, I am ecstatic to be at the Agent Summit 2024,” Walters said. “Overnight this event will transform our company and the way we think about product presentations in the automotive business. It’s going to be a wonderful time. Visual Image Advertising is based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and was founded in 2022. Jim Walters is available to discuss his company, the products they are producing, or more general commentary on the automotive industry.