Fallout Season Two Relocates to California and 11 More Television Projects to Film in the Golden State Through the State’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 12 television productions – receiving $152 million in tax credits – are projected to bring in more than $1.1 billion to California’s economy and employ 4,500 cast and crew members. Amazon MGM Studios’ season two of Fallout is relocating to the state from New York and will be one of the relocating projects with the largest qualified expenditures in the program’s history.

SACRAMENTO – As part of the California Jobs First initiative, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the California Film Commission awarded $152 million in tax credits to 12 television projects – one relocating series, three recurring television series, and eight new television series – through its Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “From bringing Fallout home to keeping classics in California, this program has helped our iconic, world-leading entertainment sector create tens of thousands of good jobs for Californians and generate billions of dollars for communities across the state over the past 15 years.”

Amazon MGM Studios’ Fallout, which is relocating from New York for their second season, is projected to contribute approximately $153 million in qualified expenditures and employ approximately 170 cast and crew, making it one of the relocating projects with the largest total qualified expenditures in the Film and Television Tax Credit Program’s history. With the addition of Fallout, the program has now attracted a total of 33 relocating series from other states and nations since the program was launched in 2009.

In addition to Fallout, the new television series are a wide range of projects, including:

Amazon MGM Studios’ Untitled Task Force Series

20th Television’s Dr. Odyssey and Grotesquerie

CBS Studios’ NCIS: Origins

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Latitude and The Pitt

Faith Media Distribution’s Blood Ties and Runaway Girl

Three untitled recurring projects

“Our tax credit program is delivering precisely as intended: attracting and keeping productions filming in California, creating new job opportunities for our workforce, and bolstering our local economies,” said Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission. “Additionally, we are thrilled to bring Fallout back to its California roots. We take pride in productions choosing to pack up and relocate to our great state from other jurisdictions.”

The 12 projects will spend an estimated $1.1 billion in California during their upcoming season, supporting in-state local businesses and employing 2,300 crew, 2,200 cast, and 50,000 background performers – the latter measured in days worked. With filming beginning later this year, these projects will offer crucial opportunities for local workers in the industry – projecting an estimated 1,253 filming days in California, including 39 shoot days planned outside of the Los Angeles 30-Mile Studio Zone in Oxnard, Ventura, Lancaster, and San Diego County.

Last month, Governor Newsom announced the creation of the California Jobs First Council focused on streamlining the state’s economic and workforce development programs to create more jobs, faster – including through the Film and Television Tax Credit program.

