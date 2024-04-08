Contacts at the European Medicines Agency

Several EMA IT systems will be partially or fully inaccessible at different intervals between 11 and 17 April 2024 due to data transfer operations. For more information, read our news announcement. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

EMA's Service Desk provides technical support for issues related to information technology (IT) systems that are hosted by EMA. This includes creating new accounts, accessing existing accounts, uploading data and using databases.

EMA IT system Contact details Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS), Union Pharmacovigilance Database, Union Product Database, EudraCT, EudraGMDP, Eudralink, EudraVigilance, IRIS and SPOR services Use the EMA Service Desk (ServiceNow)

You can log in using your existing EMA username and password.

If you do not have an account or do not know your username and password:

For urgent technical matters, contact +31 (0)88 781 8520.